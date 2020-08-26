Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.68 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.68 million and $121,552.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000996 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031404 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00035347 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.01543304 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

