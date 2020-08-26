Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. 8,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,687. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.