Sphere (SPHR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,096.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Sphere has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $2,096.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00070964 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,503.59 or 1.00370275 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002741 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000868 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00167423 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

