Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Shares Down 20%

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX) shares fell 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 107,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 443,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.13.

About Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphinx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphinx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.