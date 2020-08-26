Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to announce sales of $283.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.30 million and the highest is $285.40 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted sales of $211.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWH. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

