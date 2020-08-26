Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $746.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.79. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

