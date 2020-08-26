Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,901 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,041.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

