Sprott Resource (TSE:SRHI) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc (TSE:SRHI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Sprott Resource shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 18,750 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Sprott Resource (TSE:SRHI)

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. It operates through two segments, the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. The company's main asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

