Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Sqn Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SSIF traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.75 ($0.95). The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 million and a P/E ratio of 27.04. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 94.35 ($1.23).

About Sqn Secured Income Fund

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

