Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SQ. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

SQ stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,861,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,482,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.97 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,130 shares of company stock worth $34,624,779. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Square by 114.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,888,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764,491 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $102,710,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Square by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 73.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,034,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $9,078,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

