StableUSD Hits One Day Volume of $171,086.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $520,394.69 and approximately $171,086.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00008287 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. During the last week, StableUSD has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.01666453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00194153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00151526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,516,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,190 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

