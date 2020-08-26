StableUSD (USDS) Market Capitalization Achieves $531,543.48

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $531,543.48 and approximately $2,045.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00008520 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00128390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.01683588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00193348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00154552 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000151 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,516,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,190 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.