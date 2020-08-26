Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.10. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Star Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base metal properties in Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. The company focuses on developing its flagship property, the Longstreet Property, which covers a total area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

