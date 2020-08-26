Starbase 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,997.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $206,638.79 and approximately $1,997.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

