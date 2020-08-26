State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,752 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of AptarGroup worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 39.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,511,000 after buying an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1,221.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 459,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,704,000 after buying an additional 424,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AptarGroup by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,824,000 after buying an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,354,000 after buying an additional 285,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $27,427,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

NYSE:ATR opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

