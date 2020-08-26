State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,203 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of LPL Financial worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,143 shares of company stock worth $5,376,533. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CSFB upped their target price on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

