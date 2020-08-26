State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,325 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.35.

FRT opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

