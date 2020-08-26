State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,722 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of WEX worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WEX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 24.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

NYSE WEX opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.38. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

