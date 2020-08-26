State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 58,405 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 58,405 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of LYFT worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in LYFT by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. LYFT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush dropped their price objective on LYFT from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LYFT from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.