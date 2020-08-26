State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,327 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,329 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after purchasing an additional 688,537 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,213,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 428,308 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,523,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 332,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:G opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.03 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

