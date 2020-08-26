State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,330 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Vail Resorts worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

MTN opened at $223.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

