State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 168,084 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 201.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,084 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Immunomedics worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at $64,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,687,000 after buying an additional 1,081,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at about $35,504,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 110.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,128,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after purchasing an additional 591,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 110.0% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. Immunomedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMMU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

