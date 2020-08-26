State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 18,349 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Entegris worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,856,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

