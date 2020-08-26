State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 40,892 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Equitable worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 103.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equitable by 75.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 36.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. The company’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

