State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 7,013 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Service Co. International worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $12,510,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 979.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 165,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125,428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,009,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 122,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 439,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 104,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

