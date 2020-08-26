State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after acquiring an additional 441,732 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Rollins by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 22.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after buying an additional 728,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,160,000 after acquiring an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,185,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,664,000 after acquiring an additional 85,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

ROL stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.