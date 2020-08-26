State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

