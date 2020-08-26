State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

