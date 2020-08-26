State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.60 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $878,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,935 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

