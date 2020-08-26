State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.18% of CDK Global worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 515,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in CDK Global by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 127.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 52.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

