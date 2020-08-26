State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

