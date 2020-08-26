State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 293.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,395.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 713,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

NYSE:TAP opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

