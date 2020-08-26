State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,343 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Repligen worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 3,515.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,031,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Repligen by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,710,000 after buying an additional 816,822 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $45,705,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 118,477.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 299,747 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 178.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 243,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $159.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.14, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.70.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,154,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,450,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $3,393,897. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

