State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 285.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

