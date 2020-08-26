State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of New York Times worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 20.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 74,751 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,166,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $656,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 373,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,564,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,165 shares of company stock worth $13,101,202. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

New York Times stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.94. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

