State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Graco worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Graco by 24.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Graco by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,139 shares of company stock valued at $25,623,921. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.