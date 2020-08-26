State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NWL opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

