State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 656.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,125 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 68.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $153.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.