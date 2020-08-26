State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 16,343 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Altice USA worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 317,710 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 401,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,779,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,197,301 shares of company stock worth $104,195,873. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

