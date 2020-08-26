State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,798 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Nuance Communications worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

In related news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $173,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.