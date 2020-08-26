State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Generac worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,915 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,240,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after buying an additional 668,981 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Generac by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,056,000 after buying an additional 574,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC opened at $186.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $192.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

