State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of CF Industries worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 266.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 885,377 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.06.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

