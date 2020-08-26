State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,062 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.25. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

