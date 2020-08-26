State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,420 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after buying an additional 1,297,990 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $39,357,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $23,137,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

