State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

