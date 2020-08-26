State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 30,140 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $93,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $279.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day moving average of $251.78. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

