State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 14,163 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.29% of Anthem worth $189,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,869,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

NYSE ANTM traded down $6.26 on Wednesday, hitting $270.21. 1,242,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,282. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.43.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

