State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083,781 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 35,507 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of TJX Companies worth $105,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. 8,699,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

