State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Dollar General worth $90,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Shares of DG stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.09. 2,387,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average is $176.66. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

