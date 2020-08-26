State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $102.11 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,960 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Automatic Data Processing worth $102,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

